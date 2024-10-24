The best and worst rated McDonald's in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire - according to Google reviews

Who doesn’t love a quick meal with a burger, chips and a drink, that doesn’t break the bank? That’s why McDonald’s restaurants are one of the most popular places for a tasty comfort take away.

While they all belong to the same chain, each restaurant is unique with different decor and customer service.

We have made a list of McDonald’s in Chesterfield and North-East Derbyshire, ranking them based on good customer experience.

Here are the best and worst rated resturants, based on Google reviews.

1. The best and worst rated McDonald's restaurants

McDonald's restaurant at Tallys End on Chesterfield Road in Barlborough has the highest rating of 3.9 out of 5, based on 2,519 Google reviews.

2. Barlborough McDonald's

McDonald's at Alma Leisure Park on Derby Road in Chesterfield also has a rating of 3.9 out of 5. This is based on 2,426 Google reviews.

3. McDonald's at Alma Leisure Park, Chesterfield

McDonald's at Bakewell Road in Matlock has a rating of 3.9 out of 5, based on 1,948 reviews left by customers on Google.

4. Matlock McDonald's

