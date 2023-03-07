News you can trust since 1855
The best and worst rated Greggs in North Derbyshire, including Chesterfield, Ripley, Buxton, Matlock, Belper, Alfreton, South Normanton, Somercotes, Duckmanton and  Whittington Moor – according to Google reviews

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 minutes ago

Who doesn’t love a Greggs sausage roll, mini pizza or a sweet pastry during a lunch break?

Here are the best and worst rated businesses, based on Google reviews.

1. Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Photo: Google

2. King Street, Belper

Photo: Google

3. Alfreton Road, South Normanton

Photo: Google

4. Google

Photo: Littlemoor, Chesterfield

