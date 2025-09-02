The best and worst performing state primary schools in Derbyshire – as pupils return to classrooms

As pupils across the county are set to return to classrooms in the next few days, we have put together a ranking of Derbyshire primary schools based on the latest expected standard results.

The table ranks schools according to what percentage of pupils have met ‘the expected standard' in the 2023/24 school year.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths Key Stage 2 SATs exams, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

On average, 58% of pupils met the expected standard across Derbyshire in 2024 and and 61% nationally.

The table shows primaries with 10 best and 10 worst results in the county. The ranking includes the number of pupils at the end of key stage 2 in the 2023/24 school year when the data was gathered as well as most recent Ofsted inspection results.

Private and special schools are not included in the table.

1 . Derbyshire Primary School League Tables As pupils across the county are set to return to classrooms, we have put together a ranking of Derbyshire primary schools based on the latest expected standard results. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Redhill Primary School Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook had an impressive 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths in 2024. The school had 32 pupils at the end of key stage 2 this year and was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in December 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Wessington Primary School Wessington Primary School at The Green, Alfreton also had 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths this year. The school had 11 pupils at the end of key stage 2, less than Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook. Wessington Primary was visited by Ofsted in June 2022 and inspectors said it continued to be a good school. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Longford Church of England Primary School Longford Church of England Primary School at Main Street, Ashbourne also had 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths in 2024. The school had only eight pupils at the end of key stage 2 this year. The primary was last visited by Ofsted in March 2023 when the inspectors concluded it continued to be a 'good' school. Photo: Google Photo Sales