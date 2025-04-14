The best and worst performing state primary schools in Derbyshire – according to latest 'expected standard' scores

We have put together a ranking of Derbyshire primary schools based on the latest national school league tables released by the Government.

The table ranks primary schools according to what percentage of pupils have met ‘the expected standard' in the 2023/24 school year.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

On average, 58% of pupils met the expected standard across Derbyshire in 2024 and and 61% nationally.

The table shows primaries with 10 best and 10 worst results in the county. The ranking includes the number of pupils at the end of key stage 2 in the 2023/24 school year when the data was gathered as well as most recent Ofsted inspection results.

Private and special schools are not included in the table.

1 . Derbyshire Primary School League Tables These school table shows Derbyshire primaries which had the highest and the lowest percentage of pupils meeting ‘the expected standard' at the end of the key stage 2. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Redhill Primary School Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook had an impressive 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths in 2024. The school had 32 pupils at the end of key stage 2 this year and was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in December 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Wessington Primary School Wessington Primary School at The Green, Alfreton also had 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths this year. The school had 11 pupils at the end of key stage 2, less than Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook. Wessington Primary was visited by Ofsted in June 2022 and inspectors said it continued to be a good school. Photo: Google Photo Sales