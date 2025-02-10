The best and worst performing Derbyshire secondary schools in 2025 – according to Progress 8 scores

2 . St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold

St Mary's Catholic High School in Upper Newbold, with 204 students at the end of Key Stage 4 (KS4) takes the first place in Derbyshire this year. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an impressive Progress 8 Score of 0.5 placing it in the ‘well above average’ band. The Chesterfield school was given an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating in June 2024. Photo: Google