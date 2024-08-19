After A-level students across Derbyshire celebrated fantastic results last week, it’s now turn for pupils who sat GCSEs to find out how they did.

Ahead of the results day this Thursday (August 22), we had a look at the best and worst performing secondary schools in Derbyshire – according to their average progress 8 scores.

This score is a way of measuring the progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4, when they take GCSE exams.

According to the School Attainment Report, put together by Online Marketing Surgery, the average attainment 8 rate score for Derbyshire was 44.9 last year (2023) – measuring the progress of 370,293 KS4 pupils across the county.

Here are 10 schools in Derbyshire with the highest progress 8 score and 10 with the lowest score:

GCSE Students will learn their GCSE results on Thursday

Brookfield Community School at Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield has scooped first place with the highest progress 8 score in Derbyshire - 0.5 above the average. The school had 177 KS4 students on roll.

Parkside Community School at Boythorpe Avenue took second place with a score of 0.48 over the average. The school had 103 KS4 students on roll.

St Mary's Catholic High School in Upper Newbold, with 207 KS4 students scored 0.36 above the average - taking third place.