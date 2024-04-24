The GCSE exam season has now returned to normality after the pandemic but after this disruption, there’s a lot of pressure on students to learn everything in the curriculum.
Due to these expectations, Non-Stop Kids and Online Marketing Surgery have created their School Attainment Report, which help rank secondary schools in Derbyshire based on their average progress 8 score.
This score is a way of measuring the progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4.
The average attainment 8 rate score for Derbyshire was 44.9 last year – measuring the progress of 370,293 KS4 pupils across the county.
Here are 10 schools in Derbyshire with the highest progress 8 score and 10 with the lowest score:
1. Brookfield Community School
Brookfield Community School at Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield has scooped first place with the highest progress 8 score in Derbyshire - 0.5 above the average. The school had 177 KS4 students on roll. Photo: Google
2. Parkside Community School, Boythorpe
Parkside Community School at Boythorpe Avenue took second place with a score of 0.48 over the average. The school had 103 KS4 students on roll. Photo: Google
3. St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold - outstanding
St Mary's Catholic High School in Upper Newbold, with 207 KS4 students scored 0.36 above the average - taking third place. Photo: Google
4. The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield
The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield with 240 KS4 students on roll scored 0.36 above the average. Photo: Google
