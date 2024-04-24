The best and worst performing Derbyshire secondary schools –  according to Progress 8 scores

Here are secondary schools in Derbyshire with the highest and lowest overall performance at the end of key stage 4 in 2023.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Apr 2024, 13:31 BST

The GCSE exam season has now returned to normality after the pandemic but after this disruption, there’s a lot of pressure on students to learn everything in the curriculum.

Due to these expectations, Non-Stop Kids and Online Marketing Surgery have created their School Attainment Report, which help rank secondary schools in Derbyshire based on their average progress 8 score.

This score is a way of measuring the progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4.

The average attainment 8 rate score for Derbyshire was 44.9 last year – measuring the progress of 370,293 KS4 pupils across the county.

Here are 10 schools in Derbyshire with the highest progress 8 score and 10 with the lowest score:

Brookfield Community School at Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield has scooped first place with the highest progress 8 score in Derbyshire - 0.5 above the average. The school had 177 KS4 students on roll.

1. Brookfield Community School

Parkside Community School at Boythorpe Avenue took second place with a score of 0.48 over the average. The school had 103 KS4 students on roll.

2. Parkside Community School, Boythorpe

St Mary's Catholic High School in Upper Newbold, with 207 KS4 students scored 0.36 above the average - taking third place.

3. St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold - outstanding

The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield with 240 KS4 students on roll scored 0.36 above the average.

4. The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield

