The best and worst performing Derbyshire schools – according to Ofsted rating

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th Jul 2024, 16:10 BST
Here are Derbyshire schools with the highest and lowest overall Ofsted ratings across the county.

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across the country to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is the list of schools in our county which are rated ‘outstanding’ or ‘requires improvement’. No schools in North East Derbyshire currently hold an ‘inadequate’ rating.

Here are 53 Derbyshire schools currently rated 'outstanding' or requires improvement' by Ofsted.

Here are 53 Derbyshire schools currently rated 'outstanding' or requires improvement' by Ofsted.

St Mary's Catholic High School on Newbold Road in Upper Newbold was rated as outstanding across all the categories during an Ofsted inspection in 2012. The school was previously rated as good in 2007.

2. St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold - outstanding

St Mary's Catholic High School on Newbold Road in Upper Newbold was rated as outstanding across all the categories during an Ofsted inspection in 2012. The school was previously rated as good in 2007.

Dronfield Infant School at School Lane, Dronfield has remained 'outstanding' since its last Ofsted inspection in 2013. The school has previously been rated as 'outstanding' in 2007.

3. Dronfield Infant School - outstanding

Dronfield Infant School at School Lane, Dronfield has remained 'outstanding' since its last Ofsted inspection in 2013. The school has previously been rated as 'outstanding' in 2007.

Holmesdale Infant School in Dronfield has been rated as 'outstanding' since the last full Ofsted inspection in 2013. The school was also named 'outstanding' in 2007.

4. Holmesdale Infant School - outstanding

Holmesdale Infant School in Dronfield has been rated as 'outstanding' since the last full Ofsted inspection in 2013. The school was also named 'outstanding' in 2007.

