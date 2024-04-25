The best and worst performing Chesterfield primary schools – according to SAT scores

The Department for Education and Ofsted have released average SAT results for schools based on key stage 2 assessments at the end of year 6 in the summer of 2023.

Average score includes 'scaled scores' achieved in reading, writing and maths in key stage 2 assessments. The scores range from 80 to 120.

Any score above 100 points is considered over the SATs pass mark or at the expected standard.

Here are nine schools in the Chesterfield postcode area with the best SAT results and 10 with the lowest score:

Wigley Primary School Wigley Primary in Old Brampton has an average SAT score of 111.7 out of 120 in reading, writing and maths. It's the best score in Chesterfield.

Abercrombie Primary School Abercrombie Primary School at Higher Albert Street has grabbed second place in Chesterfield with an average SAT score of 109 out of 120 in reading, writing and maths.

Pilsley Primary School Pilsley Primary School on Station Road has taken third place in the Chesterfield postcode area with an average score of 108.3 out of 120 in reading, writing and maths.

Bramley Vale Primary Bramley Vale Primary School, on York Crescent in Bramley Vale, has grabbed the fourth spot in the Chesterfield postcode area with an average SAT score of 108 out of 120.