The best and worst GP practices in Chesterfield for patient satisfaction

These are the best and worst GP practices in Chesterfield, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the GP Patient Survey website, and is based on responses provided by patients as part of the survey, when they were asked if they would describe their overall experience of the practice as good. Data for some practices was not available.

1. Dr A Palmer's Medical Practice, Barlborough Medical Practice 97 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

2. Blue Dykes Surgery, now Royal Primary Care 75 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3. Calow and Brimington Practice 95 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

4. Castle Street Medical Centre 88 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

