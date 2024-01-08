A ‘rudely’ named country lane on the outskirts of Chesterfield permanently lost its nameplates after they kept getting stolen.

The sign for Slag Lane, between New Whittington and Marsh Lane, vanished three times before North East Derbyshire District Council announced in 2018 that a replacement would not be fitted.

At the time a spokesman for the council said: "We have replaced the street nameplates three times, but unfortunately they keep getting stolen. We don’t have an obligation to provide street nameplates on this road as it does not have any properties on it. Therefore in light of this and the continuing theft of the nameplates, we do not intend on replacing them again."

However a town in Wiltshire is set to get a new Slag Lane sign this week after it suffered a similar loss when its street sign disappeared in 2018. It was suggested that angry locals who though the name was inappropriate took the sign.

The Slag Lane sign was stolen three times from the country lane between New Whittington and Marsh Lane.

The battle to change the name of the road has raged since 2014 when the town council refused to change it to the more palatable 'Lakeside View'.