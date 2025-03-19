The Baby Fayre Chesterfield offers a big event for new and expectant parents to buy unique products for little ones
Parents-to-be and families with little ones can explore all things baby-related at an event in Chesterfield.
Adorable clothing and accessories, essential gear and innovative products will be available at Casa Hotel and Cocina Restaurant on Sunday, March 23, 2025 from 11am to 3pm.
The Baby Fayre Chesterfield will feature vendors offering unique items for babies and toddlers and provides an opportunity to connect with other parents.
Standard entry is free; entry and a goody bag costs £6; entry, goody bag and Dreamy Elephant costs £30; entry, goody bag and any five books costs £15. Book tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-baby-fayre-chesterfield-tickets-1100315626659
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.