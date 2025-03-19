Parents-to-be and families with little ones can explore all things baby-related at an event in Chesterfield.

Adorable clothing and accessories, essential gear and innovative products will be available at Casa Hotel and Cocina Restaurant on Sunday, March 23, 2025 from 11am to 3pm.

The Baby Fayre Chesterfield will feature vendors offering unique items for babies and toddlers and provides an opportunity to connect with other parents.

Standard entry is free; entry and a goody bag costs £6; entry, goody bag and Dreamy Elephant costs £30; entry, goody bag and any five books costs £15. Book tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-baby-fayre-chesterfield-tickets-1100315626659