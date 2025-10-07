Chesterfield Litter Picking Group met in the town centre on Sunday, October 5, to clean the streets of Chesterfield.

Around 20 members gathered clearing areas in the town centre as well as the cycle path from the council tip on Sheffield Road, the path leading up from the college, the Horns Bridge area, the skate park and a fly tip left behind on Clayton Street.

In total, volunteers collected 62 bags of waste weighing 292.30 kilograms as well as eight bags of cans weighing over 20 kilograms.

Needles, vapes, blister packs, alcohol bottles, and laughing gas canisters were also collected.

Two full trailers of rubbish were taken to Ward centre at Newbridge Lane in Old Whittington for recycling.

The Chesterfield Litter Picking Group organises a major Chesterfield litter pick every three months – with individual group members additionally litter picking across the town throughout the year.

Lee Brassington, the founder of the Chesterfield Litter Picking Group said: "The amount (of rubbish) we find every three months is shocking.

"Every car park is just filled with junk and there's a lot of car parks.

“Twenty of us turned out in force on Sunday, with some new faces lending a hand. What would Chesterfield look like without our amazing group of volunteers?”

After their hard work for the local community, volunteers enjoyed some well-deserved cakes and hot drinks at No 10 tea room.

Lee added: “Big thanks to Ward for recycling everything we collected and being our sponsor.

“Thanks to Dulux and Jack for letting us use their car parks and to No 10 tea room for hosting us.

"And to Jimmy, who picks 300 carrier bags of litter every month, for going out relentlessly every day to keep Chesterfield tidy.”

