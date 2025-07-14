The 8 best restaurants in Derbyshire according to OpenTable reviews

1 . Stones

Stones, in Matlock is a cosy restaurant serving modern British cuisine. The kitchen marries British produce with recipes inspired by international cuisine. Open Table stated every dish demonstrates the culinary imagination, technique and flair of the vibrant kitchen team. Diners can enjoy views overlooking the River Derwent and one of the finest dining experiences in the area. One reviewer stated: "Amazing dining experience from start to finish." The restaurant score 4.9/5 from 2825 reviews. Photo: google