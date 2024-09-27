The 23 best-rated state secondary schools in Derbyshire - based on GCSE results and more

Derbyshire has many top-quality secondary schools with pupils achieving some brilliant GCSE results every year.

But with over 80 secondaries across the county, the choice of the perfect school is difficult for parents and pupils.

We’ve created a ranking of Derbyshire state-funded secondary schools using their 2023 Progress 8 scores.

This score, based on the GCSE results and other student achievements, is a way of measuring the progress that pupils have made from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4, when they sit their GCSE exams.

The list below includes all Derbyshire secondary schools which achieved Progress 8 scores ‘well above’, ‘above’ or ‘average’ when compared to national results. We also looked at the number of KS4 pupils in each school as well as their most recent Ofsted ratings.

1 . Best performing Derbyshire secondary schools These are all Derbyshire secondary schools with the highest Progress 8 scores in the county. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Brookfield Community School Brookfield Community School at Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield has scooped first place with the highest progress 8 score in Derbyshire - 0.5 above the the national average. The school had 177 KS4 students on its roll. Brookfield Community School held a 'good' Ofsted rating before the measure was scrapped. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Parkside Community School, Boythorpe Parkside Community School at Boythorpe Avenue took second place with a score of 0.48 over the national average. The school had 103 KS4 students on roll. It held a 'good' Ofsted rating before Ofsted stopped carrying out graded inspections. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold - outstanding St Mary's Catholic High School in Upper Newbold, with 207 KS4 students scored 0.36 above the average - taking third place. The Chesterfield school held an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating before the measure was scrapped. Photo: Google Photo Sales