We have created a ranking of the worst performing Derbyshire primary schools based on the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage in the 2023/24 school year.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths Key Stage 2 SATs exams, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

On average, 58% of pupils met the expected standard across Derbyshire in 2024 and and 61% nationally.

The table shows 22 primaries with worst results in the county. The ranking includes the number of pupils at the end of key stage 2 in the 2023/24 school year when the data was gathered as well as most recent Ofsted inspection results.

The 2025 KS2 SATs results are expected to be released to schools on Tuesday, July 8.

Private and special schools are not included in the table.

1 . Derbyshire Primary School League Tables We have put together a ranking of worst performing Derbyshire primary schools based expected standard results in reading, writing and maths.

2 . Heath Fields Primary School Heath Fields Primary School at Field Avenue in Hatton saw 34% of its pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths in 2024. The school had 32 pupils at the end of key stage 2. The primary was rated 'good' by Ofsted in July 2023.

3 . Grassmoor Primary School Grassmoor Primary School, at North Wingfield Road in Grassmoor, also saw 34% of its pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths in 2024. The school had 35 pupils at the end of key stage 2. The primary was visited by Ofsted in May this year and received 'good' ratings across all areas inspected.

4 . Eckington Junior School 34% of pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing & maths at Eckington Junior School as well. The primary located at School Street in Eckington was rated as 'good' by Ofsted after an inspection which had been carried out in March 2024 - with leadership and management were named 'outstanding'. The school had 29 pupils at the end of key stage 2.