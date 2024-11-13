The 21 best-rated state primary schools in Derbyshire - as primary school applications open

The primary school applications for pupils who are set to start their education in September 2025 opened earlier this week, on Monday, November 11.

Derbyshire parents whose children were born between September 1, 2020, and August 31, 2021, will need to apply for their infant or primary school place before January 15 2025.

But choosing the best school is a difficult task – with several scores and ratings grading schools on different aspects.

One of the important scores, showing the quality of education provided by primary schools is the expected standard at the end of key stage 2.

Pupils meet the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of at least 100 out of 120 in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

We have made a list of these Derbyshire primaries which had the best-expected standard scores in 2023 – way above the national average of 60%.

All schools on the list also received praise from Ofsted for ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding measures.

Kniveton CofE Primary School Kniveton Church of England Primary School in Ashbourne is the best-performing primary school at the end of key stage 2 in Derbyshire. In 2023 100% of its pupils met the expected standards in reading, writing and maths, compared to 59% locally and 60% nationally. The average score in reading was 114 and in maths 115 out of 120. The school was rated 'good' by Ofsted in March 2020.

Penny Acres Primary School Penny Acres Primary School at The Common in Holmesfield near Dronfield is the second best-performing primary school in Derbyshire. In 2023 100% of pupils met expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 114 out of 120 and in Maths 113 out of 120. The school was rated 'good' by Ofsted in July 2023.

Wigley Primary School 100% of pupils meet expected standards for reading, writing and maths at Wigley Primary in Old Brampton as well. The avearge score in reading was 111 out of 120 and in Maths 112 out of 120. The school was rated 'good' by Ofsted in February 2022.