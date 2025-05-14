As pupils across the country are sitting their GCSE exams, we have created a ranking of the worst performing secondary schools in Derbyshire based on the Progress 8 scores.
The data includes the latest 2024 Progress 8 scores, which are based on the GCSE results and other student achievements.
The scores are a way to measure the progress that pupils have made from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 when they sit their GCSE exams.
The list below includes 20 schools in Derbyshire with the lowest Progress 8 Score. We also looked at the number of KS4 pupils in each school as well as their most recent Ofsted inspections.
2. Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School
Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Ashbourne has the 20th worst Progress 8 score in the county - with 0.25 below the national average. The school had 249 pupils at the end of Key Stage 4. The result was classed as 'below average' on the government website. The school was rated 'good' by Ofsted during its all inspection since it opened its doors in 2002. Photo: Google
3. Belper School and Sixth Form Centre
The Progress 8 score at Belper School and Sixth Form Centre is 0.31 lower than the national average. The school had 206 KS4 pupils on its roll. The Progress 8 score was classed as 'below average' and the school was rated 'requires improvement' by Ofsted in November 2022. Photo: Google
4. The Bolsover School
The Progress 8 score at the Bolsover School was 0.32 lower than the national average. The school had 169 KS4 pupils on its roll and was has been rated 'good' by Ofsted since September 2016. The Progress 8 score was classed as 'below average'. Photo: Google