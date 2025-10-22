The 19 top-performing state secondary schools in Derbyshire in 2025 named – as latest GCSE results released

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 12:56 BST
Here are the best performing state secondary schools in Derbyshire this year– based on the newly released data.

The Department for Education released its new preliminary 2024/25 key stage 4 performance data for state-funded secondary schools across England on on Thursday, October 16.

This year, the default metric schools are sorted by is their Attainment 8 score – the average score of all pupils across the year group.

This is a change in comparison to previous years, when schools were rated based on the Progress 8 scores – which measure pupil progress from the end of primary school through to when they take their GCSEs.

The government website has explained that the Progress 8 scores could not be calculated as the key stage two data for the students who sat their GCSEs this year was not available due to the disruption caused by Covid-19.

Our league table ranks the 19 best performing Derbyshire state-funded secondary schools based on their 2024/25 Attainment 8 scores.

This ranking does not include private schools or schools located in Derby.

Students at these secondaries have achieved the best Attainment 8 scores across the county.

1. Here are best performing Derbyshire secondary schools of 2025

Students at these secondaries have achieved the best Attainment 8 scores across the county. Photo: Google

The Bolsover School, located at Mooracre Lane in Bolsover, had an Attainment 8 score of 45, placing it at the 19th place. The score is just above the Derbyshire average of 44.9 and below national average of 45.9.

2. The Bolsover School, Bolsover (19)

The Bolsover School, located at Mooracre Lane in Bolsover, had an Attainment 8 score of 45, placing it at the 19th place. The score is just above the Derbyshire average of 44.9 and below national average of 45.9. Photo: Google

Anthony Gell School in Matlock had an Attainment 8 score of 45.7n ithe 2024/25 school year. The score is above the Derbyshire average of 44.9 and just below the national average of 45.9.

3. Anthony Gell School, Matlock (18)

Anthony Gell School in Matlock had an Attainment 8 score of 45.7n ithe 2024/25 school year. The score is above the Derbyshire average of 44.9 and just below the national average of 45.9. Photo: Google

Students at Frederick Gent School in South Normanton achieved an Attainment 8 score of 46.3. The score is above the Derbyshire average of 44.9 and the national average of 45.9.

4. Frederick Gent School, South Normanton (16)

Students at Frederick Gent School in South Normanton achieved an Attainment 8 score of 46.3. The score is above the Derbyshire average of 44.9 and the national average of 45.9. Photo: Google

