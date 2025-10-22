The Department for Education released its new preliminary 2024/25 key stage 4 performance data for state-funded secondary schools across England on on Thursday, October 16.
This year, the default metric schools are sorted by is their Attainment 8 score – the average score of all pupils across the year group.
This is a change in comparison to previous years, when schools were rated based on the Progress 8 scores – which measure pupil progress from the end of primary school through to when they take their GCSEs.
The government website has explained that the Progress 8 scores could not be calculated as the key stage two data for the students who sat their GCSEs this year was not available due to the disruption caused by Covid-19.
Our league table ranks the 19 best performing Derbyshire state-funded secondary schools based on their 2024/25 Attainment 8 scores.
This ranking does not include private schools or schools located in Derby.