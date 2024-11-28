2 . Dancing lollipop man

Several people, including Leoni Withrington and Glyn Brooks, suggested Alan Filbee, the dancing lollipop man. Alan became something of a local celebrity thanks to his road-side jive, during his role as crossing patrol Mary Swanwick Community Primary School on High Street in Old Whittington. Elaine Tindale added: "He's precious that man. He also had another job and my daughter worked with him. He is such a happy joyful soul and brightens my day whenever I see him. 100% he should have a statue in Old Whitt for sure." Photo: Anne Shelley