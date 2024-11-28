Some of these have already been honoured in various ways across the town either with a street name, statue or mural.
However, Derbyshire Times readers have named those they believe deserve to be commemorated with statues.
Here are some of the iconic people from in and around Chesterfield whose legacies and achievements deserve to be immortalised according to our readers.
1. Don Hollingworth
Don Hollingworth spent his entire working life on the market – becoming famous for his ‘three for a pound, your strawberries‘ call to passing customers at Ayres fruit stall. John Wilson said: "Pound a bag man. Loved hearing him when I was a kid every time mum took me to town. Not same now." Dan Adams added: "Pound a pound man from market" and Dianne Marson said: "Pound a bag man , spotlight a folk hero." Don's remarkable career spanned over almost seven decades – making him Chesterfield market’s longest-serving seller and one of, if not the, best-known faces and voices in the town Photo: RKH
2. Dancing lollipop man
Several people, including Leoni Withrington and Glyn Brooks, suggested Alan Filbee, the dancing lollipop man. Alan became something of a local celebrity thanks to his road-side jive, during his role as crossing patrol Mary Swanwick Community Primary School on High Street in Old Whittington. Elaine Tindale added: "He's precious that man. He also had another job and my daughter worked with him. He is such a happy joyful soul and brightens my day whenever I see him. 100% he should have a statue in Old Whitt for sure." Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Brian the Singing Miner
Several people suggested Brian the Singing Miner, including John Dack and Darrel Higginson. Brian Ashley was a Chesterfield legend who worked as a miner in his younger days and was involved in the rescue operation following the Markham Pit disaster in 1973. He was well-known in Derbyshire as Brian the Singing Miner and sang to packed pubs and clubs in the area with the band the Flying Pit Props. Photo: Submit
4. Referee Ralph Morton
Paul Jones said: "The referee Ralph Morton." Ralph is approaching 50 years refereeing next April and is approaching 83 year young and still turns out regularly to officiate on a Sunday morning in the HKL Chesterfield and District Sunday Football League. Ralph is no stranger to the local football community and having refereed many of today's players dads and even grandads. Photo: Submit
