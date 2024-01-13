The 16 best bands and musicians from Derbyshire of all time - from Dave Berry, John Tams, Ben Ottewell and Lucy Spraggan

2 . Rick Allen

Dronfield born Rick Allen, pictured left, is drummer with one of the most famous rock bands in the world - Def Leppard. He joined the band on his 15th birthday and celebrated his 16th birthday at the Hammersmith Odeon where Def Leppard opened for AC/DC. Rick was 21 when he was in a car crash west of Sheffield, resulting in the loss of his left arm. Def Leppard paused gigs for almost two years before playing at the Monsters of Rock festival in 1986 with Rick using a specially adapted drum kit. The band's first UK top ten hit was Animal - from their fourth album Hysteria which topped the UK charts and spawned Def Leppard's signature song Pour Some Sugar On Me. Follow-up album Adrenalize topped the charts in the UK and US and its first single Let's Get Rocked was Def Leppard's highest charting single in several countries. Def Leppard were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. Photo: Getty Images