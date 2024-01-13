The 16 best bands and musicians from Derbyshire of all time - from Dave Berry, John Tams, Ben Ottewell and Lucy Spraggan

Derbyshire has produced great musicians and singers down the decades.
Chart stars and award-winners have played on the biggest stages in the land, others have recorded at the most respected studios in the world.
Did you know that Chesterfield born musical artists include Mark Webber who is guitarist and keyboard player with Pulp and Mark Shaw who fronts 80s chart band Then Jerico?
Singer/guitarist Ben Ottewell was also born in Chesterfield, growing up in Bonsall and Matlock before he found fame with Gomez which won the Mercury Music Prize in 1998.
Here we take a look at some of the best musicians and singers to come out of the county…..
2. Rick Allen
Dronfield born Rick Allen, pictured left, is drummer with one of the most famous rock bands in the world - Def Leppard. He joined the band on his 15th birthday and celebrated his 16th birthday at the Hammersmith Odeon where Def Leppard opened for AC/DC. Rick was 21 when he was in a car crash west of Sheffield, resulting in the loss of his left arm. Def Leppard paused gigs for almost two years before playing at the Monsters of Rock festival in 1986 with Rick using a specially adapted drum kit. The band's first UK top ten hit was Animal - from their fourth album Hysteria which topped the UK charts and spawned Def Leppard's signature song Pour Some Sugar On Me. Follow-up album Adrenalize topped the charts in the UK and US and its first single Let's Get Rocked was Def Leppard's highest charting single in several countries. Def Leppard were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. Photo: Getty Images
3. Dave Berry
Sixties teen idol Dave Berry scored chart success with covers of Memphis, Tennessee and Little Things. He recorded This Strange Effect, written by Ray Davies, which gave him a number one hit in the Netherlands and Belgium where he still enjoys celebrity status. Dave's hit song The Crying Game, which reached number five in the charts, was covered by The Sex Pistols. Sheffield-born Dave has lived in Dronfield for many of his 82 years so Derbyshire is claiming him! Photo: Submitted
4. Phil Taylor
Phil 'Philthy Animal' Taylor was born in Hasland and achieved fame as the drummer in Motorhead, playing on the iconic hit Ace Of Spades in 1980. He broke his neck shortly after recording the Ace of Spades album when a pal hoisted him in a test of strength but dropped him on his head yet Phil continued to play with Motorhead and wore a neck brace. Phil had two spells with Motorhead alongside frontman Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister and guitarist 'Fast' Eddie Clarke, from 1975 to 1984 and from 1987 to 1992. Phil died in 2015 and is buried in Hasland cemetery. Photo: Getty Images