Parents of Year Six pupils living in Derbyshire can now apply to Derbyshire County Council for their child’s secondary school place for September 2026.

Applications opened on Monday, September 8 and the deadline to submit applications is midnight on Thursday, October 31.

As thousands of families across the county are set to make this very important choice, we have put together a list of those Derbyshire secondary schools which were the hardest to get into this year, based on figured published by Derbyshire County Council.

We have looked at the number of first choice applications and the number of places offered by each state secondary school in Derbyshire, before ranking the schools based on the application success rate.

Here are the 15 Derbyshire secondary schools which were the most oversubscribed this year.

Most oversubscribed Derbyshire secondary schools Here are the 15 Derbyshire secondary schools that were the hardest to get into this year.

New Mills School, New Mills (15) At New Mills School at Church Lane in New Mills just 49.18% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. The school received 305 application but accepted 150 pupils. 155 applicants put the school as their first choice but did not get in.

Tibshelf Community School, Tibshelf (14) At Tibshelf Community School at Doe Hill Lane in Tibshelf 47.92% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. The school received 313 first place applications and accepted 118 pupils, rejecting 195.