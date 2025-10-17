Derbyshire has plenty of brilliant secondary schools which praise themselves on outstanding GCSE results.

Parents of Year Six pupils across the county have a hard choice to make as the deadline to submit secondary school applications is fast approaching – with just over two weeks left to apply until October 31.

To make the choice easier, we have put together a list of those Derbyshire secondary schools which were the hardest to get into this year, based on figured published by Derbyshire County Council.

We have looked at the number of first choice applications and the number of places offered by each state secondary school in Derbyshire, before ranking the schools based on the application success rate.

Here are the 15 Derbyshire secondary schools which were the most oversubscribed this year.

1 . Most oversubscribed Derbyshire secondary schools Here are the 15 Derbyshire secondary schools that were the hardest to get into this year - ahead of the secondary school application deadline.

2 . New Mills School, New Mills (15) At New Mills School at Church Lane in New Mills just 49.18% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. The school received 305 application but accepted 150 pupils. 155 applicants put the school as their first choice but did not get in.

3 . Tibshelf Community School, Tibshelf (14) At Tibshelf Community School at Doe Hill Lane in Tibshelf 47.92% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. The school received 313 first place applications and accepted 118 pupils, rejecting 195.