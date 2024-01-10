The 15 best bands and musicians from Derbyshire of all time - from Dave Berry, John Tams, Ben Ottewell and Lucy Spraggan

Chart stars and award-winners have played on the biggest stages in the land, others have recorded at the most respected studios in the world.
Did you know that Chesterfield born musical artists include Mark Webber who is guitarist and keyboard player with Pulp and Mark Shaw who fronts 80s chart band Then Jerico?
Singer/guitarist Ben Ottewell was also born in Chesterfield, growing up in Bonsall and Matlock before he found fame with Gomez which won the Mercury Music Prize in 1998.
Here we take a look at some of the best musicians and singers to come out of the county…..
Chesterfield born musician Mark Webber, left in the top photo, is a member of Pulp, Lucy Spraggan has links to Buxton and Ashley Hutchings lives in north Derbyshire. Photo: Getty Images, Anne Shelley, Eric Gregory
Sixties teen idol Dave Berry scored chart success with covers of Memphis, Tennessee and Little Things. He recorded This Strange Effect, written by Ray Davies, which gave him a number one hit in the Netherlands and Belgium where he still enjoys celebrity status. Dave's hit song The Crying Game, which reached number five in the charts, was covered by The Sex Pistols. Sheffield-born Dave has lived in Dronfield for many of his 82 years so Derbyshire is claiming him! Photo: Submitted
Phil 'Philthy Animal' Taylor was born in Hasland and achieved fame as the drummer in Motorhead, playing on the iconic hit Ace Of Spades in 1980. He broke his neck shortly after recording the Ace of Spades album when a pal hoisted him in a test of strength but dropped him on his head yet Phil continued to play with Motorhead and wore a neck brace. Phil had two spells with Motorhead alongside frontman Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister and guitarist 'Fast' Eddie Clarke, from 1975 to 1984 and from 1987 to 1992. Phil died in 2015 and is buried in Hasland cemetery. Photo: Getty Images
Two of the original Thompson Twins band – guitarists Pete Dodd and John Roog – live in Chesterfield where they have played in a band called The Flow. This early photo of the Thompson Twins shows John, pictured left, Pete second left and drummer Jon Podgorski, right, with singer Tom Bailey. The Sheffield based band moved to London where the original four were involved in recording the Thompson Twins' first studio album A Product Of... (Participation). Singer and percussionist Alannah Currie joined the group ahead of a recording contract with Arista Records. A subsequent single In The Name Of Love became a dance hit in the US. Bailey, Currie and conga player Joe Leeway were persuaded by the band's manager to downsize the Thompson Twins to a trio and scored their first UK top 10 hit with Love On Your Side in 1983. Six further singles hit the UK top 20 before Leeway departed and Currie and Bailey continued as the Thompson Twins for a further seven years. Photo: Submitted