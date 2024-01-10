The 15 best bands and musicians from Derbyshire of all time - from Dave Berry, John Tams, Ben Ottewell and Lucy Spraggan

4 . Pete Dodd and John Roog

Two of the original Thompson Twins band – guitarists Pete Dodd and John Roog – live in Chesterfield where they have played in a band called The Flow. This early photo of the Thompson Twins shows John, pictured left, Pete second left and drummer Jon Podgorski, right, with singer Tom Bailey. The Sheffield based band moved to London where the original four were involved in recording the Thompson Twins' first studio album A Product Of... (Participation). Singer and percussionist Alannah Currie joined the group ahead of a recording contract with Arista Records. A subsequent single In The Name Of Love became a dance hit in the US. Bailey, Currie and conga player Joe Leeway were persuaded by the band's manager to downsize the Thompson Twins to a trio and scored their first UK top 10 hit with Love On Your Side in 1983. Six further singles hit the UK top 20 before Leeway departed and Currie and Bailey continued as the Thompson Twins for a further seven years. Photo: Submitted