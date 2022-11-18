The 13 least deprived neighbourhoods of Chesterfield, according to the census

The least deprived areas of Chesterfield Borough have been revealed in the latest census results.

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different "dimensions of deprivation”.

Households were considered to be deprived if they met one of the four following criteria:

Employment: if any member of the household, who is not a full-time student, is either unemployed or long-term sick

Education: if no person in the household has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent and no-one aged 16 to 18 years is a full-time student

Health and disability: if anyone in the household is in bad or very bad health or is disabled

Housing: if the home is either overcrowded, in a shared dwelling or has no central heating

Households were not considered to be deprived if they didn’t meet any of these criteria.

The Office for National Statistics said deprivation is a "complex topic", adding that more detailed information would come in future releases.

Across England, the council areas with the highest proportion of households that were not deprived included Elmbridge in Surrey (61.9%), Wokingham in Berkshire (61.5%) and Richmond upon Thames in London (61%).

Here are the 13 areas of Chesterfield with the most non-deprived households according to the census – although many of the areas listed still have a higher percentage of deprived homes.

1. Brookside and Walton The least deprived neighbourhood was Brookside and Walton. Of the 3676 households in this area, 56.1% were not deprived.

2. Spital and Hasland The second least deprived neighbourhood was Spital and Hasland. Of the 5234 households in this area, 51% were not deprived.

3. Ashgate and Brockwell The third least deprived neighbourhood was Ashgate and Brockwell. Of the 3609 households in this area, 50.2% were not deprived.

4. Brimington South and Tapton The fourth least deprived neighbourhood was Brimington South and Tapton. Of the 3314 households in this area, 48.6% were not deprived.