Derbyshire has over 80 secondary schools – many of which can be proud of their pupils achieving brilliant results every year.

Ahead of the application deadline for secondary school places on Thursday, October 31, we have ranked the best-performing state-funded secondary schools in the county.

We have taken into consideration the 2023 Progress 8 scores as well as the latest Ofsted ratings. Progress 8 scores, based on the GCSE results and other student achievements, measure the progress pupils have made from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4, when they sit their GCSE exams.

The list below includes all Derbyshire secondary schools which achieved Progress 8 scores above the national average in 2023 and hold a ‘good’ or an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

Best performing Derbyshire secondary schools These are all Derbyshire secondary schools with the highest Progress 8 scores in the county.

Brookfield Community School Brookfield Community School at Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield has scooped first place with the highest progress 8 score in Derbyshire - 0.5 above the the national average. The school had 177 KS4 students on its roll. Brookfield Community School was given a 'good' Ofsted rating in April 2023.

Parkside Community School, Boythorpe Parkside Community School at Boythorpe Avenue took second place with a score of 0.48 over the national average. The school had 103 KS4 students on roll. It was handed a 'good' Ofsted rating in September 2022.

St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold - outstanding St Mary's Catholic High School in Upper Newbold, with 207 KS4 students scored 0.36 above the average - taking third place. The Chesterfield school was awarded an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating in June this year.