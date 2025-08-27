"That’s absolutely disgusting": Reports of rat in Chesterfield fast food restaurant

Shelby Johnson, a mum from Chesterfield, has been left disgusted after her son Kobe-Jax Howe, two, noticed a rat in the window of recently opened Pepe’s Piri Piri restaurant at Stephenson Place.

Shelby said: “We wouldn’t have noticed if it wasn’t for Kobe shouting ‘rats rats’. I’m sorry but that’s absolutely disgusting considering that’s it’s a dining area where people eat and it’s relatively new to Chesterfield.”

The incident took place on Tuesday, August 19, and was promptly reported to Environmental Health and Chesterfield Borough Council.

The venue, which opened last month, was temporarily closed to allow for pest control visits and deep cleaning to be carried out.

The restaurant has since reopened.

A spokesperson for Pepe’s Piri Piri said: "We were aware of an isolated incident involving the sighting of a rat within our Pepe’s store premises.

"Pepe’s Head office closed the store to carry out an immediate and thorough investigation by our internal team, a specialist pest control company and the local authority.

"It was confirmed that the rodent gained entry through the front door letterbox. No other traces of infestation or access points were found inside the store.

“The safety and hygiene of our stores remain our highest priority. As a precaution, we took swift and comprehensive measures, including deep cleaning the entire store with an external commercial cleaning company, and reinforcing our entry points, to ensure this does not happen again.

"The store then had 3 pest control visits which confirmed no pest activity in the store, before the store reopened.

“We appreciate the attention to this matter and remain committed to maintaining the highest standards for our customers and staff.”

1 . Rat spotted in Pepe's Piri Piri in Chesterfield Pepe's Piri Piri in Chesterfield was temporarily closed following a rat incident to allow for pest control visits and deep cleaning to be carried out. Photo: Shelby Johnson

2 . Rat spotted in Pepe's Piri Piri in Chesterfield The rat was spotted on Tuesday, August 19. Photo: Shelby Johnson