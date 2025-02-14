Tetraplegic Chesterfield table tennis player chases Paralymics dream with international tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A tetraplegic table tennis player is hoping a tournament in the Czech Republic will realise his dreams of qualifying for the Team GB Paralympics squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Drayner, 32, is currently in the top three British players in his class, having taken up the sport five years ago. Nathan – who broke his neck in a motorcycle accident aged 17 – has no dexterity in his fingers or tricep function and plays with the bat strapped to his hand.

At the ITTF World Para Future tournament in Ostrava on June 19 he will play singles matches and mixed doubles that will allow him to be classified as a Class 1 paralympian internationally, opening up the possibility to compete in the paralympics in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan, from Bolsover, is currently ranked as a Class 1 player in the Team GB Futures programme. He won a silver medal in the The Michael Hawkesworth National Championships and a bronze medal in doubles. This year alone he has taken 13 medals – three gold and the rest silver and bronze.

Nathan playing at the British Para Grand Prix

However with no funding he is trying to raise £1,800 on crowdfunding site Go Fund Me to cover travel, accommodation, entry fees and carers during the Czech Republic trip.

Speaking about the event, Nathan said: “There’s only so much you can do here nationally and I’ll be competing against some of the best in the world, which could potentially help me get enough ranking points to make the Paralympics one day. It will help me progress to get more experience against better players than I’m at the moment.

"I’m feeling confident but it’s daunting going to my first ever international – I haven’t been abroad since I was 15 before my accident. It’s not going to be easy because there could be people there that could really highly ranked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan discovered table tennis five years ago – years after a fall from his scooter on the way home from a football match aged 17 which put an end to his hopes of a career in the sport.

Nathan, left, with team mate Tom Matthews at the Michael Hawkesworth National Championships 2024

Speaking about the accident and the struggles with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder which followed, he said: “I thought I had got over my accident but it was life-changing. At 17 you’re so young and naive you think everything’s just going to be Ok.

"So up until probably three years ago I’ve only just managed to start getting my head around things and deciding I wanted to focus on something. I was feeling awful about myself."

During a physio appointment at Northern General Hospital’s spinal unit Nathan bumped into an old friend who was playing table tennis there. He said: “That basically inspired me – I thought, if she’s playing table tennis with a bat strapped to her hand, this is going to get me out of my house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's helped me meet other people who are in wheelchairs and we can exchange advice and stories – it made me turn around a full 360 degrees and realise there are people out there I can lean on. As soon as a strapped my hand to the bat I thought, I’m doing something here. Rather than sat in the house dwelling on my emotions, it’s given me another way to look at life.”

Nathan admits getting used to playing with no help from his fingers or triceps was a challenge however after six months to a year he had trained his biceps and deltoids to compensate. Anyone wishing to donate to Nathan’s crowdfunding page can do so by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-money-to-play-international-para-table-tennis?attribution_id=sl%3Ab9322796-2b02-42cc-82c5-7881faba37b7&utm_campaign=natman_sharesheet_dash&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link