‘Testament to hard work and determination’ as popular Chesterfield school improves Ofsted report

The school on Chatsworth Road, in Chesterfield, which has over a thousand pupils on the roll, has been rated as ‘good’ across all the categories following a full Ofsted inspection in April – improving Ofsted rating from ‘require improvement’.

Headteacher Keith Hirst said: “We are really pleased with the inspection outcome. The report is a testament to the hard work and determination of everyone at Brookfield - students, staff, parents, governors. This is a massive team effort. Brookfield is an incredible school and we are pleased that Ofsted have been able to recognise a school that is at least good, and one determined to excel.”

Ofsted inspectors spent two days at the school, which is sponsored by Redhill Academy Trust, where they observed ‘positive relationships between staff and pupils’ and ‘high expectations of what pupils can achieve’.

Inspectors visited lessons, looked at students’ work and spoke to students, parents, teachers, leaders and governors. Returning their report, they said that pupils ‘enjoy attending Brookfield Community School’ adding that ‘older pupils and students in the sixth form say that the school has improved in recent years.’ The report highlighted that many parents share this view and ‘appreciate the support the school provides for their children.’

In the report, inspectors added: “With the support of staff from the trust, leaders have made many improvements to the school.”

Tim Croft, one of Redhill Trust’s Regional Directors, commented: “We would like to congratulate Brookfield Community School for achieving ‘Good’ in their recent Ofsted inspection.

"We are delighted that they have been recognised for the significant improvements they have made since joining the Redhill Academy Trust. This has been the culmination of a lot of hard work from all involved and will support the school in its ongoing journey of improvement.”

In the report, inspectors praised the school for various areas.

They described lessons as ‘calm and orderly’ with students being punctual and ‘polite and respectful towards each other and to staff’. Attracting specific praise was the school’s mixed-age vertical tutor group system, which students said they liked because it helped them to ‘know and make friends with pupils in other year groups.’

The school’s focus on reading was named ‘a well-thought-out approach to ensuring all pupils become proficient readers’. Opportunities to develop personally were also acknowledged and the school was praised for teaching pupils about healthy relationships, consent and different cultures.

Students praised the school as well and told inspectors there were ‘many opportunities’ to take part in extra-curricular activities’ – including a range of sports clubs, music club, chess club, drama club, and student council.

On teaching and the curriculum, inspectors recognised that teachers had ‘secure subject knowledge’ and that ‘most teachers present new topics well’. They said that leaders had ‘high expectations of what pupils can achieve, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities.’ The school curriculum was described as ‘ambitious and well-sequenced’ with curriculum plans detailing what pupils will learn and when.