Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A tennis club in north Derbyshire has won planning permission to upgrade its facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council has passed an application for the erection of a new building in place of the existing two which will be demolished, resurfacing of tennis courts and replacement of fencing at Holymoor Road, Holymoorside.

The application by Holymoorside Tennis Club was recommended for approval by an officer at the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design and access statement to the council stated: “In addition to normal play and social tennis the courts are used by the local primary school for curriculum tennis during the summer term and also for the running of coaching sessions (juniors, rusty rackets, improvers, and intermediates) and for tournaments, matches and other tennis events throughout the year all of which heightens the need for improved facilities.”

Holymoorside Tennis Club has won the go-ahead to upgrade its facilities which includes a new building with kitchen and toilet facilities, resurfacing the courts and replacing the fencing (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

Under the proposal, the new building will accommodate a kitchen, toilets including one for disabled, sitting area and store. The new timber clad building would replace two linked ones which were erected in the Eighties and are nearing the end of their life.

Tennis courts will be resurfaced with all-weather material. Rigid mesh fencing will be put up in place of the existing chain link fence and will include a gate wide enough for wheelchair access.

The design and access statement reported: “For those travelling by motorised transport parking is permitted by the Parish Council on the grassed areas within the grounds during the period April – October. At other times parking is available on-street.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Hutchinson of Holymoor Road wrote to the council stating: “I wish to object on the grounds of insufficient and totally inadequate parking provision

and the blatant encouragement of on street parking in what was a very peaceful rural village. I noticed in the Design and Access Statement that it actually promotes on street parking when, as a local resident, it is exacerbated by school traffic and inconsiderate parking twice a day and for the full length of Holymoor Road.

"I and my wife live almost half a mile from the school and the school parents park past our house and all the way to the centre of the village. The Bowling Club also share the parking facilities and very often choose to park on the street even when there is access to the poorly maintained car park. The access gate is locked for five months of the year forcing club members to have no alternative but to park on the road.”