Ten charged with drug offences after raids in Chesterfield and Sheffield

Six men and four women were arrested this week during three days of warrants, which took place in Newbold, Whittington Moor and Calow.

All ten were subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine – with all four women and four of the men remanded to prison.

Detective Sergeant Simon Cartwright, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “During this series of warrants officers have recovered a quantity of heroin that, had it not been found, was destined for sale on the streets of our town.

Police have been carrying out drug raids in Chesterfield and Sheffield.

“As a force we will not tolerate the harm that drug dealing brings to our communities, and we will do everything within our power to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“Equally as important is to ensure that those vulnerable people who are targeted by county lines gangs are given the help they need and we are working closely with partner organisations, including Chesterfield Borough Council, to ensure that we help give them the support they need.”

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “It’s positive news for our communities that officers have been able to make these arrests and prevented these drugs from being sold in our town.

“We are continuing to support officers in their efforts while also making sure vulnerable people get the support to break the cycle of abuse.