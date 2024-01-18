Telly’s Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan has learned of a test for cancer that could save thousands of lives after sharing her family’s nightmare in an interview with a campaigning mother and daughter from north Derbyshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coleen found out about panel testing which checks for changes in numerous genes beyond the BRCA 1 and 2 that increase the risk of breast cancer. Up to 60,000 people in the UK, previously tested and found not to carry a fault in BRCA1&2, may not be aware of these developments.

In her interview with Becky Measures and Wendy Watson for a podcast series, Coleen spoke about how breast cancer had claimed the life of her sister Bernie in 2013. A second sister Linda was diagnosed with the disease in 2006 which has since spread to her brain. Eldest sister Anne has beaten the disease twice since 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said on the Mother and Daughter Breast Friends podcast: “Cancer came and hit our family from 2000 up to present day...it keeps battering us.”

Coleen’s sisters weren’t found to be carrying faulty BRCA 1 and 2 genes so she wasn’t tested. She commented: “They said 'it will be a rogue gene somewhere', because it can't just be chance that three sisters from the same family have got it so quickly. But I wasn't tested for anything else."

Coleen said that she checks herself regularly, sees a specialist once a year and has a mammogram every two years. In 2023, Coleen was diagnosed with skin cancer and had a carcinoma removed from her shoulder.

Becky said: “Our conversation with Coleen Nolan was a powerful reminder of the importance of staying informed about health options. We are committed to reaching out to those who might benefit from retesting and providing support through their journey. This episode is just the beginning of a larger conversation and effort to raise awareness about hereditary breast cancer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy, the founder of the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline, was the first person to have an elective mastectomy 30 years ago due to her own family history. Becky was the youngest woman in the UK to have preventative surgery in 2004.