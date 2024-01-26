News you can trust since 1855
Telly's Fleabag actor Andrew Scott stars in National Theatre Live's screening of Chekov masterpiece

A radical new version of Chekhov’s comedic and tragic masterpiece Vanya will be shown on the big screen in Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
Published 26th Jan 2024, 05:30 GMT
Andrew Scott stars in Vanya which will be shown in Derbyshire venues during February, March and April 2024 (photo: Mark Brenner)Andrew Scott stars in Vanya which will be shown in Derbyshire venues during February, March and April 2024 (photo: Mark Brenner)
Andrew Scott stars in Vanya which will be shown in Derbyshire venues during February, March and April 2024 (photo: Mark Brenner)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag) brings to life multiple characters in this one-man adaptation which explores the complexities of human emotions.

The production was filmed during its sold-out acclaimed run in London’s West End and will be released to cinemas from February 22.

Vanya will be shown at Chesterfield Cineworld on February 22, the town’s Winding Wheel Theatre on February 25 and QUAD Derby from March 11 to 13 and April 15 and 16.

Andrew Scott said: “We put our hearts and souls into creating this show together, and we are completely overwhelmed and thrilled with the response. I’m honoured and delighted that our version of this masterpiece can be watched by a wider audience through our colleagues at NT Live.”

For screening times and tickets, go to https://www.ntlive.com/

