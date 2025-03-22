Dr Rangan Chatterjee presents The Thrive Tour: Be The Architect of Your Health and Happiness at Sheffield City Hall on March 23, 2025.

Learn the skill of happiness and discover the secrets to optimal health from best-selling author and critically acclaimed podcast host Dr Rangan Chatterjee.

The star of BBC One’s Doctor in the House will visit Sheffield City Hall on March 23 when he will captivate the audience with powerful storytelling and inspirational patient stories. His show will leave the audience with actionable insights that they can use immediately to improve the quality of their health and day to day life.

Dr Chatterjee said: “]This is not going to be a series of medical lectures,” he said. “It is a fun, truly immersive experience, the first of its kind, with storytelling, music and visuals.

"So many people are struggling at the moment - with their health, their moods, their relationships - and, frankly, the state of their lives. I have been a medical doctor for over 20 years and I honestly believe that we have massively over-complicated things. Health and happiness are skills that we can all learn and get better at - if we know what to work on - and that is exactly what I want to share with people on this tour. I want to cut through all the noise and share simple and science backed tips that I hope will leave every single person feeling inspired and empowered to make meaningful changes that will ultimately help them thrive.

He has written five Sunday Times Bestselling Books and is the host of Europe’s biggest health podcast Feel Better, Live More.

Tickets cost £41.50 for The Thrive Tour: Be The Architect Of Your Health And Happiness presentation in Sheffield. Book online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk