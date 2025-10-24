Teenager charged with murder following reports of a man being stabbed at house in Derbyshire

A teenager has been charged with murder following reports of a man being stabbed at a house in Shirebrook.

Armed officers attended a house in Valley Road following a call to the force at 8.45pm on Wednesday 22 October and arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The victim of the assault, 57-year-old Christopher Owen of Valley Road, Shirebrook, was found to have suffered a number of stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Also found dead at the scene was a Jack Russell dog that had also suffered stab wounds.

Mr Owen’s family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Today (24 October) Logan Procter, of Valley Road, Shirebrook, has been charged with the murder of Mr Owen – as well as causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in relation to the death of the dog.

He has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (25 October).

Since the incident officers have been conducting house to house enquiries and have spoken to a number of local people who have supported their investigation.

They remain keen, however, to hear from anyone who hasn’t been spoken to and who may be able to help.

If you can assist officers contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 25*621428:

• Website – crime reporting tools on their website

• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/OQWDX