Teenage hero saves entire family as Chesterfield house goes up in flames

In the early hours of Saturday morning Kerrie Poynton, 32 and her husband Dale 33, were woken up by their son Brandon, screaming that there was on fire after a blaze started in his room.

The couple rushed into their son’s bedroom to check what was wrong and realised their home on Byron Road, Birdholme, was engulfed in flames.

Kerrie said: “We just woke up and didn't know what was happening. We were startled.

Bethany, Skyla, grandad Andrew, Harry, Dale, Brandon, Kerrie and Korben outside their house on Byron Road, Birdholme.

"Brandon grabbed one of his little sisters and ran downstairs with her. We literally fell down the stairs in a rush.”

She added: “We realised our youngest son Harry, was still asleep in bed. My husband ran back to save him. By the time he got Harry, the fire was on the roof and the bedrooms were alight. It all happened within five minutes. If it wasn't for Brandon, we wouldn't be here.”

Once Dale, Kerrie, their five children - Brandon, 14, Korben, 11, Harry, 9, Bethany, seven and Skyla aged five – Kerrie’s dad Andrew and their cat Princess were all safely outside the building, the fire services arrived within ten minutes.

Brandon, Harry and Dale, required oxygen from emergency services and were taken to a hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family can't move back to their house as it has been completely ruined by the flames.

Harry and Dale’s hair had been being singed by the flames but thankfully noone suffered any major injuries.

Kerrie said: “Harry and Dale’s hair was burnt off, my daughters have a bit dry throat, but we're all safe and that's all that matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And Brandon needs to know that he has saved the whole family, he needs to know how much of a hero he is at the age of 14. I will always remember that he was the one to save us all.”

Byron Road, Birdholme.

As the family have lost their entire home they were initially staying with their neighbours and have now been moved into temporary accommodation by the council.

Kerrie said: “I'm actually glad we can’t move back in, because all the kids were scared and said they didn't want to set foot back into that house. Now we are living in hotels, covered by the council and the council is looking for a new house for our eight-people family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

With their belongings destroyed Kerrie’s sister Kelly Bonser has started a GoFundMe page and the community of Birdholme and surrounding areas have rallied around to provide donations of clothes, toiletries, food, money to help the family.

Kerrie said: “Brandon’s room was burnt completely. He lost his Xbox one, phone, TV, school clothes, shoes. He has nothing left apart from donations which have been handed to us.

Kerrie Poynton, 32 and her husband Dale 33, were woken up by their son Brandon, 14, screaming that there is a fire in his room

“All our belongings have been burnt or smoke damage. It is very hard for us at the moment. We all need clothes, the children lost shoes, school stuff, basically everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to thank everybody in the community and our neighbours for all the help and donations that have been given so far.”

Dale works at Spire Nursery and Infant School, where the younger children go to school.

Nicola Ward, the school’s business manager, said the community was supporting the family. She added: “The community of Birdholme and surrounding areas have rallied around to provide donations to help the family and a Go Fund Me page has been set up.”

The fire services has been contacted for a comment as the investigation into the causes of fire continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethany, Skyla, grandad Andrew, Harry, Dale, Brandon, Kerrie and Korben outside their house on Byron Road, Birdholme.

Brandon, 14, Korben, 11, Harry, 9, Bethany, 7 and Skyla, 5 have lost their belongins and house in the fire.

Kerrie said the bedrooms were 'crisp' following the fire.