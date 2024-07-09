Ida Fox read every word of the 200 cards which had been sent for her 102nd birthday after an appeal by staff at Belvedere House Care Home, Chesterfield.

A care home resident cried tears of joy at a party to celebrate her 102nd birthday after a public appeal for cards attracted more than double her age.

Ida Fox was the centre of attention at Belvedere House Care Home on St Augustines Road where staff arranged lots of surprises for her special day.

Nikki Duquemin, activity co-ordinator, said: "In the weeks running up to Ida’s birthday, we put up a post on Facebook telling people all about our beautiful Ida and how we had decided we were going to try and get her 102 birthday cards, instead we got well over 200 cards!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Ida sat for over an hour and half opening and reading each and every birthday card; Ida loved every moment and was so happy that this many people wanted to send their best wishes to her.”

Birthday girl Ida Fox with Belvedere House Care Home staff and her family members at the party.

On the morning of Ida’s big day, Chesterfield mayor Jenny Flood surprised her with a birthday card and stayed for a coffee and a chat.

Nikki said: “In the afternoon, we enjoyed a huge party with Ida’s family and friends and all of our residents also joined us dressed in their best along with their party hats. The company, Happily Ever After, kindly came and supplied us with a beautifully dressed sweet cart especially for Ida. Free of charge. We played Ida’s favourite Elvis songs which she sang and danced to.

"Ida was so emotional all the way through the party, she couldn’t believe that it was for her and she sobbed as she said she couldn’t thank us all enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield born Ida, who lived in Old Whittington for most of her life, said that the highlight of her years was meeting movie star Clark Gable after she was sent to Peterborough during the war to make ammunition.

Ida Fox at her 102nd birthday party at Belvedere House Care Home, Chesterfield.

She attributes long life to marrying the love of her life. Ida and Percy were married for more than 60 years before Percy sadly passed away just over 10 years ago.

The couple never had children, but spent a lot of time with their niece Elaine. Ida’s other close family members are great-nieces Kay and Karen, nephew Melvin and his wife Maureen, and nephew Keith.