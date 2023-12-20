Team WB’s Drive Raises 7K for Local Charity, Ben’s Den

On November 28th, the team at WBPS took to the road to tackle a mammoth 4200-mile drive to Rovaniemi in Lapland, whilst raising money for local Derbyshire-based charity, the Ben Parker Trust Fund.

The 8-day drive, saw WBPS’s four-man band travel through several countries, battle adverse weather conditions, including plummeting -21C temperatures, whilst averaging around 500 miles a day to reach their destination.

Arriving at the Arctic Circle on Monday 4th December, and having already covered 2100 miles in 4 days, the team raised an astonishing 7K for their efforts, topping off their adventures by loading up the team’s festively wrapped Land Rover Defender with 50 presents, earmarked for the QMC Children’s Cancer Ward in Nottingham.

Based in Ilkeston, Ben’s Den is a wonderful charity that works tirelessly to support the families of children fighting Leukaemia and Cancer. Set up in 2004 in the memory of Ben Parker, who sadly passed away from Leukaemia in 2003, the charity works to support children and families with a free holiday and some much-needed, quality time away from the overwhelming hospital environment.

Team WB!

Andy Wilmott, CEO of the Wilmott Group and Managing Director of WB Power and Wiltech, says of the team’s epic drive and fundraising mission: “We are truly humbled by the fantastic support our drive to the Arctic Circle has gathered. Since we started the drive, people have been incredibly generous, donating to an amazing charity that means so much to the community.

“The work that Ben’s Den continues to do for children battling these terrible illnesses and their families is incredible, and we are forever thankful to everyone who has donated and supported our drive. We know all the monies raised will go a long way to all those affected by Cancer, and we thank each and every one of you who has helped get our drive off the ground.”

All funds raised from WBPS’s drive will go directly to the Ben Parker Trust Fund. In addition to the team’s fundraising efforts, the team at WBPS also brought back 50 presents directly from Santa’s workshop which are ready to be dispatched to the children’s Oncology Ward at Nottingham’s QMC, reaching the children in time for the festivities and hopefully bringing a few smiles too this Christmas.

