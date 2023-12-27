Teacher ‘very proud’ as Derbyshire pupils organise collection to support local foodbanks
Students at Eckington School, in collaboration with the school's extracurricular eco-committee, helped to collect food donations for the foodbanks in both Eckington and Chesterfield, to help those struggling at this time of year.
The initiative, driven by the students' dedication to making a positive impact in their community, has seen an outpouring of generosity from both students and staff. The students, motivated by the school's core values and ‘The Eckington Way’, a programme promoting kindness, took the lead in gathering essential items to support those in need.
Deputy Headteachee Chris Power praised the work of the students, adding: "This shows what our school is about. As part of our Eckington Way, we promote the value of kindness, and this wonderful activity has shown how kind our students are. We are all very proud of them."