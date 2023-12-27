Teacher ‘very proud’ as Derbyshire pupils organise collection to support local foodbanks

A deputy headteacher at the Eckington School has praised students' efforts after a ‘substantial’ amount of food was collected for local foodbanks.

Students at Eckington School, in collaboration with the school's extracurricular eco-committee, helped to collect food donations for the foodbanks in both Eckington and Chesterfield, to help those struggling at this time of year.

The initiative, driven by the students' dedication to making a positive impact in their community, has seen an outpouring of generosity from both students and staff. The students, motivated by the school's core values and ‘The Eckington Way’, a programme promoting kindness, took the lead in gathering essential items to support those in need.

