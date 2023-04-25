News you can trust since 1855
Teacher thanks pupils and parents as Chesterfield school looks ‘amazing’ after Big Tidy and Plant Day

Pupils and parents have transformed the outdoor area into a beautiful green site.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST

Brockwell Nursery and Infant School opened its grounds on Saturday, April 22 to host the Big Tidy and Plant Day.

Pupils and their families got involved in tiding up after the winter, collecting litter, sweeping up outside areas, and planting flowers grown at home.

Tea, coffee, and cakes were served throughout the event in a newly converted building that will provide a room for the afterschool childcare club set to open in September.

Ben and Frankie have brought plants that they had grown at home. The flowers were later planted in the school's outdoor area.Ben and Frankie have brought plants that they had grown at home. The flowers were later planted in the school's outdoor area.
The school, which still has places available in Reception for the year starting in September 2023, hopes the new facility will provide support to local parents in the future.

Philippa Smith, head of Infants at Brockwell Nursery and Infant School said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all the families who were able to help with our Big Plant and Tidy. The school looks absolutely amazing and ready for the summer term.”

Layla, Olivia and Matilda were collecting lost toys in the bushes surrounding the Brockwell Nursery and Infant School.Layla, Olivia and Matilda were collecting lost toys in the bushes surrounding the Brockwell Nursery and Infant School.
Matilda has been joined by mum Stephanie Nichols and gran Jackie Dronfield at the Big Tidy and Plant Day at Brockwell Nursery and Infant School in Chesterfield.Matilda has been joined by mum Stephanie Nichols and gran Jackie Dronfield at the Big Tidy and Plant Day at Brockwell Nursery and Infant School in Chesterfield.
