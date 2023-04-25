Brockwell Nursery and Infant School opened its grounds on Saturday, April 22 to host the Big Tidy and Plant Day.

Pupils and their families got involved in tiding up after the winter, collecting litter, sweeping up outside areas, and planting flowers grown at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tea, coffee, and cakes were served throughout the event in a newly converted building that will provide a room for the afterschool childcare club set to open in September.

Ben and Frankie have brought plants that they had grown at home. The flowers were later planted in the school's outdoor area.

The school, which still has places available in Reception for the year starting in September 2023, hopes the new facility will provide support to local parents in the future.

Philippa Smith, head of Infants at Brockwell Nursery and Infant School said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all the families who were able to help with our Big Plant and Tidy. The school looks absolutely amazing and ready for the summer term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layla, Olivia and Matilda were collecting lost toys in the bushes surrounding the Brockwell Nursery and Infant School.