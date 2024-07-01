Teacher sickness led to the loss of almost 2.6 million working days in schools in England in the 2022/23 academic year – with 66.2% of teachers across England taking some time off due to health issues.

An average teacher in England took 8.0 days off sick in 2022/23, up from 6.3 days a year before (2021/22), Department for Education figures show.

In Derbyshire, 3810 (65.7%) teachers took sick leave at some point during the last academic year – which puts our county just below the national average.

Derbyshire teachers took an average of 6.3 days off sick.

Commenting on the figures, Lisa Tunnell, Assistant District Secretary, Northern Derbyshire NEU and local secondary teacher, said: “It is clear to anyone working in education at the moment that these figures reflect the harsh reality of the workplace.

“14 years of funding cuts have stripped education budgets to the bone and educators are paying the price with their physical and mental health.

“Educators are overworked, stressed and suffering from burnout - a conclusion borne out by the NEU’s recent survey of over 8,000 members. The top causes of stress among teachers were poor work-life balance, inspection and insufficient staff levels. Among support staff, pay levels and insufficient staff levels ranked highest.

“The solution to this is obvious to anyone working in a place of education, and is well-within the government’s control: more funding and more staff - attracted and retained by a reduction in workload and increase in pay and resources.”

Data provided by the Department for Education.

1 . Teacher sickness in Derbyshire 3810 teachers were absent due to illness in Derbyshire during the last school year - which is 65.7% of all teachers in the county. The total number of days lost due to sickness amounts to 36728.5 days.Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Dove Holes Church of England Primary School, Dove Holes In an Ofsted report published on March 18, Dove Holes Church of England Primary School has the highest average number of days taken in sickness absences by teachers in the county. The average number totalled 41.5 days and led to 166 working days lost to sickness absence.Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Grindleford Primary School At the Grindleford Primary School in Hope Valley, the average number of days taken in sickness absence by all teachers totalled 36.8 days - the second highest in the county. This led to 184 working days lost due to sickness absence.Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Youlgreave All Saints Church of England Primary School, Bakewell Youlgrave All Saints' Church of England (VA) Primary School at Alport Lane in Bakewell holds third place with 31.3 sick days taken on average by a teacher. The total number of working days lost to sickness absence reached a whopping 219.Photo: Google Photo Sales