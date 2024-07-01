Teacher sickness led to the loss of almost 2.6 million working days in schools in England in the 2022/23 academic year – with 66.2% of teachers across England taking some time off due to health issues.
An average teacher in England took 8.0 days off sick in 2022/23, up from 6.3 days a year before (2021/22), Department for Education figures show.
In Derbyshire, 3810 (65.7%) teachers took sick leave at some point during the last academic year – which puts our county just below the national average.
Derbyshire teachers took an average of 6.3 days off sick.
Commenting on the figures, Lisa Tunnell, Assistant District Secretary, Northern Derbyshire NEU and local secondary teacher, said: “It is clear to anyone working in education at the moment that these figures reflect the harsh reality of the workplace.
“14 years of funding cuts have stripped education budgets to the bone and educators are paying the price with their physical and mental health.
“Educators are overworked, stressed and suffering from burnout - a conclusion borne out by the NEU’s recent survey of over 8,000 members. The top causes of stress among teachers were poor work-life balance, inspection and insufficient staff levels. Among support staff, pay levels and insufficient staff levels ranked highest.
“The solution to this is obvious to anyone working in a place of education, and is well-within the government’s control: more funding and more staff - attracted and retained by a reduction in workload and increase in pay and resources.”
Data provided by the Department for Education.