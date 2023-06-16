There has been a sharp rise in sick days taken by teachers, with new figures showing the worst-affected schools in Derbyshire.

Teacher sickness led to the loss of 3.2 million working days across schools in England in the 2021/22 academic year, a rise of 61% over five years, with one union blaming “stress, overwork and burnout”.

The average teacher in England took 6.3 days off sick in 2021/22, up from 4.1 days five years before, Department for Education figures show. More than two thirds of teachers (68%) were off sick at some point in the academic year, up from 55% five years before.

In East Midlands, teachers took an average of 6.6 days off sick in the last academic year, up from 4.5 days in 2016/17. In Derbyshire, a total of 48,905 working days were lost across the year with 70.4% of teachers taking sickness absence that year.

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT (the Teacher’s Union), said that the increase in both the proportion of teachers taking sick leave and the number of days taken “reflects the reality that teachers are increasingly suffering stress, overwork and burnout.

“The government has expected teachers simply to soldier on throughout the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis whilst more children are presenting with acute learning and support needs. The job of teaching is becoming impossible for teachers who are also finding themselves taking on the roles of counsellor, social worker and therapist to fill gaps left by cuts to children’s services.”

He said the figures were likely the ‘tip of the iceberg’ as staffing pressures meant many teachers felt they had little choice but to come to work even when unwell.

The Department for Education was approached for comment. In a note accompanying the figures, it said the Office for National Statistics had observed a rise in sickness absence across the UK since 2020, which “broadly aligns” with the picture in the schools' workforce.

Here we reveal which schools in Derbyshire had the greatest average number of days taken in sickness absence by teachers, including those who were not off sick. We have omitted schools where fewer than five teachers took sick leave.

1 . Wirksworth Junior School, Wirksworth, Matlock Wirksworth Junior School at Wash Green, Wirksworth, Matlock has the highest average number of days taken in sickness absences by teachers in the county. The average number totaled 38.3 days and led to 268 working days lost to sickness absence. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Eureka Primary School, Dunsmore Way, Midway The average number of days taken in sickness absence by all teachers at Eureka Primary School totaled 25.3. and led to 202 working days lost to sickness absence. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Birk Hill Infant & Nursery School, Eckington Birk Hill Infant & Nursery School at Chestnut Avenue, Eckington holds second place in the infamous ranking with 28.6 sick days taken on average by a teacher. A total number of working days lost to sickness absence reached a whopping 200. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Cromford Church of England Primary School, North St, Cromford, Matlock Cromford Church of England Primary School shares the second place with Birk Hill Infant & Nursery School - as it also has 28.6 sick days taken on average by a teacher. The number of working days lost to sickness absence totaled 143. All teachers at the school took at least one sick day off. Photo: Google Photo Sales