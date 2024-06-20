Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift is the biggest star on the planet right now as the Eras Tour rolls on - but did you know she's visited Derbyshire?

As the final UK shows of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour take place this week we’ve taken a look back at when the US star came to Derbyshire.

The singer-songwriter, 34, will perform three gigs at London's Wembley Stadium this Friday, Saturday and Sunday - before returning to the venue in August for a further five dates.

Back in 2012 the pop world went into overdrive when Swift, then at the peak of her Red-era fame, and Harry Styles – at the summit of his One Direction acclaim – celebrated her birthday with his family in the former Rising Sun pub in Bamford, in the run-up to Christmas.

They had only started dating the previous month before meeting up with Styles’ sister Gemma and her boyfriend.

It was reported at the time that the showbiz pair polished off a Yorkshire pudding and onion gravy starter, followed by roast turkey with all the trimmings for Harry and a whole lemon sole for Taylor.

Shunning the champagne, they stuck to non-alcoholic J2Os all evening.

Taylor gushed about her holiday and said she was loving being in Britain.

They even chatted with locals about their trip to Windermere in the Lake District. However, it was a visit that was soon put firmly in the past by the pop icons after they split-up in the January of 2013.