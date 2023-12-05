A new tattoo outlet and AirBnB accommodation is proposed for Chesterfield town centre.

The plan for 10b Packers Row is to change a former retail outlet – which previously housed a rocks and minerals shop – into mixed use.

Planning consent from Chesterfield Borough Council would enable the conversion of the ground floor into the tattoo outlet with treatment room and the first floor to become a one-bedroom AirBnB apartment containing open-plan kitchen and dining area, and a bathroom.