Tattoo outlet and AirBnB apartment proposal for Chesterfield town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The plan for 10b Packers Row is to change a former retail outlet – which previously housed a rocks and minerals shop – into mixed use.
Planning consent from Chesterfield Borough Council would enable the conversion of the ground floor into the tattoo outlet with treatment room and the first floor to become a one-bedroom AirBnB apartment containing open-plan kitchen and dining area, and a bathroom.
Mr Diamantidis, whose address is given as Odyssey Restaurant on Knifesmithgate, has applied to the planning authority for change of use permission for the Packers Row building.