Task force brought in to help revitalise Chesterfield town centre

The borough council is one of 68 local authorities which will get help from the High Streets Task Force.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, the borough council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “It’s great that we will be receiving more dedicated support for our town centres.

Chesterfield town centre.

“We look forward to welcoming the High Streets Task Force to our borough and hearing their suggestions for improving the high street.”

According to its website, the High Streets Task Force is a ‘consortium of organisations helping to revitalise England’s high streets and town centres by providing training, guidance and data to the people who make them’.

“Through the task force, a register of experts, mentors and facilitators provide direct support to local authorities and local communities,” the website states.

Matt Colledge, director of the High Streets Task Force, said: “Our approach to support is designed in recognition that every place is unique, whether it’s local heritage, a town’s infrastructure and built environment, the broader needs of its community, or its unique culture, services and attractions.

“We start by meeting with local stakeholders to get a deeper understanding of their place, so we can offer advice that really helps.

"Of course, places haven’t been waiting for the task force before getting started.

“They’re already well underway delivering investment and high street transformation, and – whether it’s through our data provision, training programmes or expert advice – we want to help ensure their work provides the greatest local impact.”

A borough council spokesperson previously described the high street as ‘the heart’ of the area and said ‘we’re investing to secure its future’.

They added: “This includes improvement works like Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield which will see a transformation of the town centre, and we have also funded a wide variety of town centre events which aim to increase the number of people visiting our town.

“We also support local businesses through projects like the Digital High Street which aims to help retailers to trade online and further increase their sales.”

The High Streets Task Force is part of the Government’s ‘levelling up’ scheme, which aims to close the gap between rich and poor areas.