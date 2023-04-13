Talented Chesterfield youngsters impress judges at public speaking competition

The four finalists who took part were Charlotte Clay from St Mary’s Catholic High School; Aretha Ifeoluwa Adeoye of Outwood Academy Hasland Hall; Edward Vernon from Netherthorpe School and Clayton Smith, also from Netherthorpe School.

The contestants each spoke for five minutes on topics ranging from gene editing and British industrial relations, through to the importance of bees to our ecology. The winner was Ed Vernon of Netherthorpe School who delivered an impactful and emotional talk about mental health in males.

The finalists had been selected from a preliminary round attended by 13 students the previous week. The final was judged by members of Chesterfield Rotary and their guests who agreed that, once again, the standard of talks was outstanding by any standard, and even more so when considering that the youngest finalist was just 12 years old.

Finalists Charlotte Clay, Aretha Ifeoluwa Adeoye,Edward Vernon and Clayton Smith with Chesterfielkd Rotary president, Paul Davies

Presenting the trophy, certificates and book token prizes to the winner and the runners-up, the President of Chesterfield Rotary, Paul Davies, said: “We have always seen this competition as one of the highlights of the year.”