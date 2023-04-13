News you can trust since 1855
Talented Chesterfield youngsters impress judges at public speaking competition

The final of the Chesterfield Rotary public speaking competition was held recently at the Olde House, Chesterfield where four youngsters impressed the judges with their confidence and their presenting skills.

By Paul DaviesContributor
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST

The four finalists who took part were Charlotte Clay from St Mary’s Catholic High School; Aretha Ifeoluwa Adeoye of Outwood Academy Hasland Hall; Edward Vernon from Netherthorpe School and Clayton Smith, also from Netherthorpe School.

The contestants each spoke for five minutes on topics ranging from gene editing and British industrial relations, through to the importance of bees to our ecology. The winner was Ed Vernon of Netherthorpe School who delivered an impactful and emotional talk about mental health in males.

The finalists had been selected from a preliminary round attended by 13 students the previous week. The final was judged by members of Chesterfield Rotary and their guests who agreed that, once again, the standard of talks was outstanding by any standard, and even more so when considering that the youngest finalist was just 12 years old.

Finalists Charlotte Clay, Aretha Ifeoluwa Adeoye,Edward Vernon and Clayton Smith with Chesterfielkd Rotary president, Paul DaviesFinalists Charlotte Clay, Aretha Ifeoluwa Adeoye,Edward Vernon and Clayton Smith with Chesterfielkd Rotary president, Paul Davies
Presenting the trophy, certificates and book token prizes to the winner and the runners-up, the President of Chesterfield Rotary, Paul Davies, said: “We have always seen this competition as one of the highlights of the year.”

He added: "The ability to speak in public is such an important skill for young people. Once again we have been blown away by the calibre of the students, the content of their talks and their ability to present to a room full of people they have never met.”

