A new book tells the true tale of two lovers who died in the Peak District and how their ‘blood curdling screams’ can still be heard.

In the run up to Halloween, the National Trust reveals the top 10 most haunted places in its care.

The trust’s new book Britain’s Ghosts: A Spine-chilling Tour of Our Most Haunted Places takes readers through the darkest parts of history including the spirits who live on today.

People have experienced inexplicable events and ghostly figures at these historic houses, abbeys and wild landscapes for centuries.

The screams of Clara and Alan can still be heard today on Winnats Pass, High Peak, Derbyshire

More recent sightings and the retelling of old stories only increases the sense of mystery and atmosphere visitors, volunteers and staff members experience today.

Many of these locations have earned a worthy place in the new book which is out now.

Author Anna Groves has included the eerie tale of two lovers from High Peak.

Clara and Alan who, in the mid-1700s, eloped and got married at a chapel in Peak Forest.

Shortly afterwards it is thought they were pulled from their horses by a group of men and pushed off Winnats Pass.

Miners found their bodies a decade later.

Clara’s red leather saddle is now at the Speedwell Museum.

Anna said: “Over the next 250 years, locals have reported hearing blood curdling screams and pleas for mercy coming from the pass.”

High Peak is commonly known as Dark Peak because in winter the soil becomes saturated with water and its hollows fill up with bog moss and black peat, making the area largely uninhabitable.

Throughout history stories have been told about people running into difficulties in the wildest and highest part of the Peak District.

The area’s Coffin Road also fascinates visitors.

During the 17th century the route was used to transport coffins from Edale, which had no consecrated ground in which to bury the bodies, to the chapel at Castleton.

This was backbreaking work for the four farmhands who carried the coffin, and they could only stop to rest after covering the 4km at what is now a trigpoint.

It was here they could let the coffin rest on a raised bit of stone before completing the rest of the journey.

In the run up to Halloween, visitors can go on a 7km guided storytelling walk through the Vale of Edale that incorporates the Coffin Road.

Sebastian Chew, the National Trust’s Senior Visitor Experience Officer at the High Peak Estate, said: “When working in such a vast landscape it is quite often that you find yourself on your own.

“You may not come across a single person all day. It’s epic.”

Anna added: “Whether you’re a believer in the existence of ghosts or not, you can’t deny the existence of ghost stories, and there is not a part of the UK that doesn’t have its stories to tell.

“Because ghosts are generally closely bound to a place, the stories told about them are often full of local history and all have their own distinct regional identity.”

Britain’s Ghosts: A Spinechilling Tour of Our Most Haunted Places, £12.99 can be purchased from the National Trust’s online shop: shop.nationaltrust.org.uk/national-trust-britain-s-ghosts.