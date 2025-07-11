Takeaway near Chesterfield with one-star food hygiene rating – among 17 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Jul 2025, 14:12 BST
A takeaway near Chesterfield has recently received a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, fish and chips, cafés and more.

1. Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire

Market Street Deli at Market Street in Clay Cross has received a three-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on June 2.

2. Market Street Deli, Clay Cross - three-star hygiene rating

Market Street Deli at Market Street in Clay Cross has received a three-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on June 2. Photo: Google

Subway at High Street West in Glossop received a five-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on May 28.

3. Subway, Glossop - five-star hygiene rating

Subway at High Street West in Glossop received a five-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on May 28. Photo: Google

Praan Indian Restaurant at Strutt Street in Belper has been handed a four-out-of-five rating after an assessment on May 22.

4. Praan Indian Restaurant, Belper - four-star hygiene rating

Praan Indian Restaurant at Strutt Street in Belper has been handed a four-out-of-five rating after an assessment on May 22. Photo: Google

