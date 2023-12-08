Take the hassle out of Christmas: Recycle your old Christmas tree with Treetops
The Treetops Christmas Treecycling scheme will run from Friday 5 to Wednesday 10 January 2024. For a recommended donation of £12 or more, Treetops volunteers will collect trees from front gates or driveways and take them to designated recycling points.
Treetops, based in Risley, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.
Residents in the following postcode areas across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire can register their collection online at www.treetops.org.uk/treecycling:
|
NG9
|
NG10
|
NG16
|
DE1
|
DE21
|
DE22
|
DE23
|
DE3
|
DE56
|
DE7
|
DE72
|
DE73
|
DE74
|
DE75
Registration closes at midnight on Wednesday 3 January, or earlier if capacity is reached.
Vic Rocca, Treetops Relationships Manager - Key Events, explained that the hospice hopes to recycle 1,000 trees in January:
“We’re here to help take the hassle out of Christmas. No more struggling to fit your tree into the car to take the tip and dealing with messy pine needles everywhere. In exchange for a donation, we will collect and recycle your real Christmas tree in the New Year.
“We have a wonderful team of volunteers with vans on loan from local businesses helping collect trees and Ward are assisting with skips and recycling the trees for us. We’re hugely grateful to everyone who’s supporting the scheme this year.
“Proceeds from the Treecycling scheme go towards helping us care for even more patients and families in the local community so it’s a real win-win.
“We’re encouraging people to register their collection as soon as possible to ensure we can collect their tree in the New Year.”
To register your tree for collection, head to www.treetops.org.uk/treecycling or call 0115 949 1264.