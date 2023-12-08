Take the hassle out of Christmas: Recycle your old Christmas tree with Treetops

Local charity Treetops Hospice is offering to collect people’s real Christmas trees after the festive period, in return for a donation towards its services in the local community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Treetops Christmas Treecycling scheme will run from Friday 5 to Wednesday 10 January 2024. For a recommended donation of £12 or more, Treetops volunteers will collect trees from front gates or driveways and take them to designated recycling points.

Treetops, based in Risley, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in the following postcode areas across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire can register their collection online at www.treetops.org.uk/treecycling:

Recycle your old Christmas tree with Treetops

NG9 NG10 NG16 DE1 DE21 DE22 DE23 DE3 DE56 DE7 DE72 DE73 DE74 DE75

Registration closes at midnight on Wednesday 3 January, or earlier if capacity is reached.

Vic Rocca, Treetops Relationships Manager - Key Events, explained that the hospice hopes to recycle 1,000 trees in January:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re here to help take the hassle out of Christmas. No more struggling to fit your tree into the car to take the tip and dealing with messy pine needles everywhere. In exchange for a donation, we will collect and recycle your real Christmas tree in the New Year.

“We have a wonderful team of volunteers with vans on loan from local businesses helping collect trees and Ward are assisting with skips and recycling the trees for us. We’re hugely grateful to everyone who’s supporting the scheme this year.

“Proceeds from the Treecycling scheme go towards helping us care for even more patients and families in the local community so it’s a real win-win.

“We’re encouraging people to register their collection as soon as possible to ensure we can collect their tree in the New Year.”