School days are said to be the best of our lives – and they were certainly helped by great teachers that brought their subjects to life.

These wonderful photos, plucked from the Derbyshire Times archive, prove just that. We have delved back into the past to find these pictures, which show a range of much-loved teachers at schools in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

Have a look at this retro gallery and see if you can spot a former schoolmate – or a teacher that you remember from years gone by.

1 . School memories These photos offer a glimpse back at some of Chesterfield and Derbyshire's most popular teachers from years gone by. Pictured here is Dunston Primary School's Andrea Callaghan, who was nominated for teacher of the year in 2006. From left to right: Max Ragan, Luke Russell, Ashleigh Moseley, Courtney Neale and Amy Gregory.

2 . Memories of Derbyshire teachers Judith Sensecall, from Hady Primary School, is pictured here with youngsters Lauren Andrews, Kyle Perrins and Katherine Andrews.

3 . Memories of Derbyshire teachers Pictured here is Burbage Primary School teacher Carol Collis upon her retirement, after 30 years at the school.