Take a trip down memory lane before the summer holidays end with these retro pictures of popular teachers from schools across Chesterfield and Derbyshire during the 80s, 90s and 2000s

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Sep 2025, 11:43 BST
This amazing gallery of retro photos offers a glimpse back at school life in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the years – showing a number of much-loved teachers.

School days are said to be the best of our lives – and they were certainly helped by great teachers that brought their subjects to life.

These wonderful photos, plucked from the Derbyshire Times archive, prove just that. We have delved back into the past to find these pictures, which show a range of much-loved teachers at schools in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

Have a look at this retro gallery and see if you can spot a former schoolmate – or a teacher that you remember from years gone by.

These photos offer a glimpse back at some of Chesterfield and Derbyshire’s most popular teachers from years gone by. Pictured here is Dunston Primary School’s Andrea Callaghan, who was nominated for teacher of the year in 2006. From left to right: Max Ragan, Luke Russell, Ashleigh Moseley, Courtney Neale and Amy Gregory.

1. School memories

These photos offer a glimpse back at some of Chesterfield and Derbyshire’s most popular teachers from years gone by. Pictured here is Dunston Primary School’s Andrea Callaghan, who was nominated for teacher of the year in 2006. From left to right: Max Ragan, Luke Russell, Ashleigh Moseley, Courtney Neale and Amy Gregory. Photo: BERNARD JONES

Photo Sales
Judith Sensecall, from Hady Primary School, is pictured here with youngsters Lauren Andrews, Kyle Perrins and Katherine Andrews.

2. Memories of Derbyshire teachers

Judith Sensecall, from Hady Primary School, is pictured here with youngsters Lauren Andrews, Kyle Perrins and Katherine Andrews. Photo: Terry Walden

Photo Sales
Pictured here is Burbage Primary School teacher Carol Collis upon her retirement, after 30 years at the school.

3. Memories of Derbyshire teachers

Pictured here is Burbage Primary School teacher Carol Collis upon her retirement, after 30 years at the school. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Pupils say goodbye to Turnditch Primary School head teacher Michael Halls as he retires.

4. Memories of Derbyshire teachers

Pupils say goodbye to Turnditch Primary School head teacher Michael Halls as he retires. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldDerbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice